Ozzy Osbourne's confidant talks about his ‘frail' last days, legacy and more

Ozzy Osbourne’s musical director takes a trip down memory lane

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary singer who died on July 22nd, 2025, at the age of 76 reportedly knew that his time was near.

Osbourne’s musical director rocker Tom Morello, who worked for his Back to the Beginning concert, revealed this tragic bit of news on Chicago’s Q101 radio show.

There he called the “frail” rockstar, “one of the all-time greats” and also exposed his own understanding of his mortality.

“If you have got to go — I mean, I wish Ozzy lived another 30 years — but if you’ve got to go out, it really felt like he knew,” he started by saying.

He even gushed over the fact that “he lived to play and feel that love and to one more time; you know, to do ‘Paranoid;’ to do ‘Crazy Train.'”

Even if “on the day, a million things could have gone wrong, and maybe like three things did. But it felt like a spiritually great moment for all fans of rock and roll.”

At one point in the conversation he even got emotional and admitted that, despite expecting it, news of his death was “terrible” none the less.

According to Morello, “had been frail for a while, but friends of mine saw him a week later.” That is why, despite the “tragedy” of his death, Morello feels it was “a miracle” that he “lived as long as he did.”

That is also why Morello admits he wanted to make sure the farewell concert was “the greatest day in the history of heavy metal.”

In terms of his loved ones, on the eve of his passing, Osbourne left a wife, Sharon Osbourne, 72, and three kids, Aimme, 41, Kelly, 40, and Jack, 39.