‘Doctor Who' star Noel Clarke gets verdict in liable case over ‘serial abuse of women'

Noel Clarke’s case against The Guardian finally receives an update

Noel Clarke has finally gotten the court’s verdict, regarding his case against The Guardian that called him a “serial abuser of women” in their feature.

The case in question came after the outlet was sued over libel, with over £70M ($93M) being demanded in damages alone.

For those unversed, the feature itself claimed that the Doctor Who actor had engaged in sexual misconduct with more than 20 separate women.

The BBC made the news public and according to their findings, Clarke’s team feels the accusation of him being a “serial abuser of women” is false, and an “unlawful conspiracy” against him.

Gavin Millar KC, a barrister specializing in broad practice which includes media, information, public, criminal, employment and discrimination law even spoke out and said, “[The claimant] had long pinned his hopes on [the defendant’s] witnesses not attending trial.”

“If they did, then [Clarke] had a problem: to explain how it was that (i) 28 individuals had been willing to file witness statements verified by statements of truth attesting to his misconduct, (ii) very many more had given evidence as sources … in the course of its journalistic investigation, and (iii) [the Guardian], a respected and trusted source of news reporting, could have come to publish the articles in issue if their accounts were untrue.”

“So [Clarke] needed to frame a conspiracy of malevolent liars who were able and willing not only to deceive the Guardian and now this court, and including people who recruited the Guardian to its ends, persuading it to publish their lies and – in the process – deceive its editor-in-chief, Ms [Katharine] Viner, into believing that it was in the public interest to publish them. This was a wholly unevidenced and inherently implausible case.”

What is pertinent to mention is that the case that has been ongoing since March 7th.

According to Deadline, The Guardian’s team defended their stance by claiming there had been a “careful and thorough investigation conducted conscientiously” by journalists.