Conor Maynard second paternity test results revealed amid Charlotte Chilton dispute

Conor Maynard second paternity test results revealed amid Charlotte Chilton

The paternity row between singer Conor Maynard and The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton has intensified after a second DNA test reportedly confirmed he is not the father of her baby daughter, Penelope.

Charlotte first claimed last year that Maynard had fathered her child following a one-night stand.

According to Daily Mail, she accused him of refusing to acknowledge the baby and cast doubt on an initial test result that excluded him, alleging irregularities in the testing process.

As per The Sun, both parties underwent fresh swabs earlier this week, with results once again ruling out Maynard as the father.

Moreover, a source close to Charlotte said she was left “shell-shocked” by the outcome after fighting for answers for over 18 months as a single mother.

In this regard, the outlet added, “It’s never been about money or fame. Charlotte just wanted the truth and her daughter’s father on the birth certificate.”

Additionally, Maynard’s spokesperson said the singer hoped the second test would allow the matter to be resolved “once and for all.”

As per the publication, the dispute has taken a toll on both sides, with Charlotte speaking about the pressures of single motherhood and Maynard admitting the accusations affected his mental health.

Furthermore, Charlotte rose to fame on the BBC reality show The Traitors in 2024, while Maynard recently opened up on This Morning about the strain the paternity saga placed on his personal life.