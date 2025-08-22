Stephen Colbert declares his war on his show's bosses: Source

Stephen Colbert unleashes fury after CBC stabs him in the back

Stephen Colbert is reportedly gearing up for revenge on CBS after the network axed his The Late Show.

Per Radar Online, the 61-year-old American comedian and writer is angry about CBS cancelling his Late Show due to a decline in viewership and financial issues. His time on the show as host will end in May 2026.

An insider told the outlet that Colbert wants to continue working with the network and during his July 21 show, he told the audience about the cancellation, joking that his bosses dropped him because of his shaved moustache.

He said at that time, "This is worse than fascism. This is 'stache-ism.’”

The source quipped, "He can joke about it all he wants, but that doesn't take away [the fact that] he's losing millions. It's going to hit him hard."

A tipster also noted that Colbert is “furious” because he is a “money-hungry guy" and his ego is badly hurt, especially after being aware of the fact that the show’s ratings are way better than his contemporaries.

“Colbert's going to be calling on those people that fired him and the network as a whole,” the insider claimed.

It is pertinent to mention that Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman, and Jimmy Fallon are among those industry fellows who extended their support to Colbert.