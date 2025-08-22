'Black Mirror' creator Charlie Brooker afraid scripts could become AI prompts

'Black Mirror' creator Charlie Brooker raises concern about scripts becoming AI prompts

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker is worried about the future of the writing process for TV shows and films under the looming threat of AI.

Brooker has made a living writing about and bringing to life the ways technology can alter life for the worse, and he’s afraid that AI will be the death of creativity in Hollywood.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, the British writer revealed a different fear than that of simply being replaced by AI. He noted that another writer told him to feed the scripts to AI for it to create notes and suggest changes.

"That felt plausible to me, because basically the script becomes a prompt," he told his audience, which consisted of British TV executives. "That worries me."

He added that he thinks stories inspired by real human experiences will always be in demand.

"I hope there’s still a job for keeping keyboards warm with flesh," the writer said, per Deadline.

Elsewhere, he revealed that he still has to write "begging letters" to some actors to get them to star in Black Mirror. He noted that actors enjoy acting in the show.

"It’s exciting because you’re not bored, and you don’t have familiarity breeding contempt," he said.