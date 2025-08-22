Jessica Alba, Cash Warren finding new significant others: Source

Photo: Jessica Alba, Cash Warren inner dynamics amid divorce revealed: Source

Jessica Alba and estranged husband Cash Warren are reportedly handling their dating lives with surprising harmony amid their divorce.

According to a source close to Us Weekly, the former couple are on good terms and “they’ve both moved on.”

“Jessica and Cash had conversations about dating other people while going through their separation, and agreed they were both fine with it,” the insider revealed.

The pair, who share children, are keeping “clear boundaries when it comes to their kids meeting new significant others,” the source added.

“[They] both agreed to keep things separately for now,” noting that “neither of them wants anything serious, so it’s working right now.”

According to the insider, communication between the former couple has been smooth.

“Their relationship has been done for a while now, so things are amicable, and they are both happy.”

Alba and Warren are reportedly still committed to keeping family life stable, making sure their kids feel normal, and even doing some activities together when needed.

While the divorce hasn’t been finalized, it sounds far from messy.

“It’s not a contentious situation,” the source said.

“It won’t be dragged out,” they spy confided in conclusion.