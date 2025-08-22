Instagram suspends Talha Ahmed's account over 'age dispute'

This collage shows Talha Ahmed posing as a tailor and his Instagram account suspension letter. — Reporter/Instagram@talha_ahmed222)

Instagram has permanently disabled the account of Pakistani content creator Talha Ahmed, who rose to fame for his unique and family-friendly content on social media.

Recently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif awarded him a laptop and a cash prize of Rs1 million in recognition of his creative work.

During the meeting at the Prime Minister's House, the premier praised Talha’s efforts and presented him with a commemorative shield.

Speaking to Geo Digital, Talha’s brother Taha Ahmed, said that the platform suspended the account on the grounds that Talha is under the age of 13 — a claim he strongly denies.

“Talha is currently 16 years old,” his brother told Geo Digital.

He said that they immediately approached Instagram to review the ban, upon which the social media app asked to submit documents to verify the latter’s age

“When the account was disabled, we immediately appealed the decision. Instagram asked for documents to verify Talha’s age, including a photo ID. Since he doesn’t have a national ID card yet, I submitted school documents that clearly show his name, photo, and date of birth,” he added.

When asked whether they suspect the account may have been reported or targeted, Tahaa said: “We’re not sure what exactly happened — whether it was reported or just a mistake — but the account has been permanently disabled.”

His brother said that the young content creator plans to return with a new account soon on Instagram.

Meanwhile, fans of Talha have taken to his Facebook page to express disappointment over the sudden disappearance of his Instagram account.

Talha Ahmed has built a significant following across multiple social media platforms. On Instagram, he had 867,000 followers, with 194 posts and 117 accounts followed.

His presence on TikTok is equally impressive, with over 121,000 followers and 1.9 million likes. On YouTube, Talha has amassed 142,000 subscribers.