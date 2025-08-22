Michael Jackson's daughter Paris sparks major alarm with emotional public meltdown

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris talks about how her father raised her

Paris Jackson, the only daughter of late music icon Michael Jackson, has sparked concerns after she was seen in tears.

For the unversed, the 27-year-old daughter of late pop icon Michael and Debbie Rowe, who is an American model and actress by profession, was caught weeping in public while walking alone in Malibu, California, on July 23 four weeks after the 16th anniversary of her late father.

Sources told Radar Online that Paris’ breakdown has her friends worried and they are contemplating an intervention because she has not completely moved on after her father’s death.

The insider said, "This time of year has always been really hard for Paris. She still misses her dad so much, and the anniversary of his death brings back terrible memories."

"Paris' entire life changed overnight when her father died, and she still feels the loss every day," the source stated.

The Running for So Long crooner “is incredibly sensitive and tries to stay strong, but the grief is right at the surface, and it comes up.”

"Her friends know to keep an eye on her around this time, and they're doing everything they can to lift her spirits,” the source shared.

The devastated daughter of the legendary musician is devoted to keeping his memory alive, as the insider claimed, "She listens to his music and lights candles and talks to him. She believes his spirit is with her and protecting her."

It is pertinent to mention that Michael Jackson succumbed to cardiac arrest due to an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol and benzodiazepine on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50.