Lori Harvey reveals how she landed role in 'Reasonable Doubt'

Lori Harvey opens up about starting acting career with 'Reasonable Doubt'





Lori Harvey is ready to make a career out of acting, taking a major step with her casting in Reasonable Doubt.

Harvey has already explored the beauty and fashion industries as an entrepreneur and a model, and made her acting debut last year with Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

"I'm just at the part in my life now where I really want to focus on it and take [acting] seriously," Harvey told People.

Steve Harvey’s daughter got the role after she introduced herself to creator Raamla Mohamed during the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood ceremony earlier this year.

Harvey told the creator to keep her in mind for any roles in her shows.

"I told her that if she ever had any projects coming up to keep me in mind, and she was like, ‘Hey, okay, cool.’ And then I followed her on Instagram," Harvey recalled.

"And then I DM'ed her and I was like, 'Hey, you know, I'm serious. Can we exchange information? I'd love to catch up and get dinner,'" she shared.

Both women were heading to Atlanta separately and coincidentally, so they decided to meet up.

"It's one of those things where you think you know someone, I was like, ‘I wonder what we're going to talk about, but okay’. And we just hit it off," Mohamed told People.

She continued, "We had so much to talk about. She's so dedicated to getting back into acting. I was like, ‘Oh, I think she'd be really good [for Chelsea].’"

Lori Harvey then auditioned and got a call back and bagged the role of Chelsea in Reasonable Doubt.