Is Lil Nas X Dead?: Rapper's viral video triggers false information

Lil Nas X: File photo

A viral video showing Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X wandering down a Los Angeles street wearing only underwear and cowboy boots has sparked widespread online attention and false death rumors.

The footage, obtained by TMZ, shows the "Old Town Road" artist walking down Ventura Boulevard early Thursday morning, appearing disoriented as he tells a passerby "Don't be late to the party tonight" before singing to himself.

According to TMZ and multiple law enforcement sources, the 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was arrested and hospitalized following the incident. Police responded to reports of a man in underwear walking in the roadway around 6 a.m. Sources said officers used force during the arrest as the rapper "did not go willingly" and allegedly charged at police.

The video quickly circulated across social media platforms, leading to widespread online speculation and rumors about the rapper's condition. Some social media users falsely claimed that Lil Nas X had died, spreading misinformation across various platforms.

However, these death rumors are incorrect. The rapper is alive and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a possible overdose, according to police sources. He faces charges for battery on a police officer.