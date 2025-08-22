 
Geo News

Is Lil Nas X Dead?: Rapper's viral video triggers false information

Rapper Lil Nas X was filmed roaming the streets of LA

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 22, 2025

Lil Nas X: File photo
Lil Nas X: File photo

A viral video showing Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X wandering down a Los Angeles street wearing only underwear and cowboy boots has sparked widespread online attention and false death rumors.

The footage, obtained by TMZ, shows the "Old Town Road" artist walking down Ventura Boulevard early Thursday morning, appearing disoriented as he tells a passerby "Don't be late to the party tonight" before singing to himself.

According to TMZ and multiple law enforcement sources, the 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was arrested and hospitalized following the incident. Police responded to reports of a man in underwear walking in the roadway around 6 a.m. Sources said officers used force during the arrest as the rapper "did not go willingly" and allegedly charged at police.

The video quickly circulated across social media platforms, leading to widespread online speculation and rumors about the rapper's condition. Some social media users falsely claimed that Lil Nas X had died, spreading misinformation across various platforms.

However, these death rumors are incorrect. The rapper is alive and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a possible overdose, according to police sources. He faces charges for battery on a police officer.

Noah Cyrus wants to become mom as things get serious with fiancé Pinkus
Noah Cyrus wants to become mom as things get serious with fiancé Pinkus
Justin Bieber's home life with Hailey sparks alarm bells
Justin Bieber's home life with Hailey sparks alarm bells
Lori Harvey reveals how she landed role in 'Reasonable Doubt'
Lori Harvey reveals how she landed role in 'Reasonable Doubt'
Adria Arjona on attending 'Cannes Festival' with Jason Momoa: 'Nerve-wrecking'
Adria Arjona on attending 'Cannes Festival' with Jason Momoa: 'Nerve-wrecking'
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris sparks major alarm with emotional public meltdown video
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris sparks major alarm with emotional public meltdown
Madonna marks 67th birthday with romantic getaway in Tuscany
Madonna marks 67th birthday with romantic getaway in Tuscany
Jennifer Aniston trying hard to keep up with younger beau Jim Curtis?
Jennifer Aniston trying hard to keep up with younger beau Jim Curtis?
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren finding new significant others: Source
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren finding new significant others: Source