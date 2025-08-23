'American Idol' alum Colton Dixon gushes over twin daughters

Photo: 'American Idol' alum Colton Dixon all heart for twin daughters as they turn 5

Colton Dixon can hardly believe how quickly his twin daughters are growing up.

PEOPLE Magazine reported that the American Idol alum recently marked a milestone as his girls, Ava Dior, affectionately called Dior, and Athens Elizabeth, turned 5.

In the new chat with the outlet, Dixon, who shares the twins with wife Annie, admitted that it has been surreal to watch them hit this age.

“It’s hard to believe Dior and Athens are turning 5!" Dixon, who recently released his new single The Love I Have for You.

"Having them in our lives has been the greatest joy and we are excited for this next phase of life with them. Every day is an adventure! We are honored God chose us to be their parents."

The proud dad revealed that celebrations began with a beachside lunch, where Dior and Athens surprised him with a special gift.

"We started the day with lunch on the beach, where the girls surprised me with a gold plaque for [Dixon's song 'Miracles']!" he says. "Seeing them walking up with it is a memory I will always treasure!"

The family of four later wrapped up the day in the sweetest way possible: at Disneyland.

"We ended their birthday celebrations at their favorite place in the world — Disneyland!" Dixon shared.

"We made some new princess friends while we braved the heat at the happiest place on earth!" he concluded.