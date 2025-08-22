‘K-Pop Demon Hunters' achieve major music milestone

‘K-Pop Demon Hunters' continue to dominate music charts

K-Pop Demon Hunters just topped the Official Singles Chart once again!

The popular Netflix original currently has two of its tracks in the top 3 and five of its songs in the top 40.

Golden by the film's fictional, K-pop girl group, who are idols by day and demon hunters by night, HUNTR/X, is currently at Number 1.

It is the song’s third non-consecutive week at the top, making it the longest-running K-pop chart-topper in UK history.

Meanwhile, the catchy track, Soda Pop, by the demon boy band from the same film, Saja Boys, have peaked to Number 3.

Another song by the Saja Boys, Your Idol, also known as the ultimate villain song on social media amongst fans, climbed to new heights coming to Number 6, landing amongst the Top 10.

Meanwhile, the real-life K-pop girl group, TWICE, just witnessed more success with their songs Takedown (31) and Strategy (35).

Now in its ninth consecutive week on the top of the Official Compilations Chart, K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack racks up 27 million streams across its tracks this week, surpassing Barbie The Album’s previous 26.5 million seven-day record.

It is also pertinent to mention that the summer song by Disco Lines and Tinashe, No Broke Boys, reached a new peak inside the Top 3, coming in on Number 2, marking a career-best position for both artists.

Additionally, Olivia Dean has become the first British artist of 2025 to have three tracks in the Top 20 simultaneously.

She scored this week's highest new entry with Man I Need (8), as Nice to Each Other comes in at Number 9.