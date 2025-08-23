Addison Rae breaks silence on 2025 MTV Video Music Awards snub

Addison Rae addresses no nods for 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

Addison Rae just addressed not being nominated for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

The former TikTok star launched her music career after signing with Columbia Records and releasing her viral single Diet Pepsi, and then dropping her debut studio album, Addison, in June.

With her fan base left shocked, Addison herself has now addressed the snub, speaking to Apple Music Radio's Zane Lowe, saying, "Not everybody was gonna accept it and enjoy it, but I think I will never let that change the way I view creating, and making music videos or making songs and putting out different organisations of music and groups of creative decisions."

"It definitely is funny whenever you feel like you put in a lot of work into something and it doesn't get recognised by some place that you feel like you were contributing to,” she further mentioned.

Addison Rae made it to headlines last year after she attended the 2024 VMAs wearing a Madonna-inspired white lingerie set, paired with a tutu, on the red carpet.

For this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Lady Gaga has the most nods, that is, twelve, followed by Bruno Mars with eleven and Kendrick Lamar with ten.

The event is to be held on September 7 at the UBS Arena in New York, with rapper LL Cool J serving as the host.

Mariah Carey, Ricky Martin and Busta Rhymes will perform medleys to celebrate their honorary awards, while Sabrina Carpenter, J Balvin and Alex Warren will also take to the stage to perform.