Hailey Bieber over moon on son Jack's milestone day

The model penned down a gushing note for the little one on her social media account

By
Maliha Javed
|

August 23, 2025

Hailey Bieber marks son Blue Jack's special day

Hailey Bieber is celebrating her and Justin Bieber's "beautiful boy," Blue Jack's, first trip around the sun with a heartwarming post on social media.

The proud mom took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 22, to mark her little one's first birthday.

In the celebratory post, Hailey penned down a sweet note for baby Jack and posted two new snaps with the baby boy while playing with him.

"1 year of you my beautiful boy," Hailey wrote in the caption while expressing her love and admiration for her son.

"Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified," the mom of one added, calling her baby boy her source of happiness and warmth.

In the snaps the Hailey and Jack can be seen twinning in white attire as baby Jack wore a white onesie and Hailey donned a white T-shirt paired with jeans.

The first photo in the carousel showed the mother-son duo having playful time, while in the second one, Baby Jack can be seen all snuggled up on mom Hailey's chest.

A-list celebrities and Fans rushed to the comment section to congratulate the proud parents, Hailey and Justin.

Kylie Jenner gushed over baby Jack under the post, writing "the cutesttttt babbyyy jack ahhh!!!

One fan wrote, "happy birthday jack and happy mom birthday hailey!!," while another commented, "I bet he looks just like Justin when he was a baby."

