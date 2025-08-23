Noah Cyrus ready for new life milestone after mental health recovery

Noah Cyrus shares progress on addiction, anxiety and depression struggles

Noah Cyrus says she's ready for motherhood as she celebrates a happier and healthier lifestyle.

The singer, 25, looked back on her earlier "dark" times in a recent digital cover story, addressing her Xanax addiction during a former relationship.

“I feel a huge disconnect from the girl who was really struggling with addiction and the place that I was in,” Cyrus told People Magazine.

Cyrus admitted she realised she needed help when she fell asleep during an interview while promoting a project in 2020.

“Whenever I look at that time in my life, I'm just really deeply saddened for myself, because only you really know what you're feeling inside, and it's a feeling that I don't wish on anyone, to not want to be alive anymore,” Cyrus shared.

Cyrus — who released her sophomore album I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me in July — found relief once she sought treatment in 2020.

“I was struggling with severe depression and severe anxiety, and that was really hard to juggle while touring and not taking proper care of myself or allowing myself to do the proper therapy,” she added.

Cyrus also found a supportive partner in her fiancé, the fashion designer known as Pinkus, and something exciting to look forward to.

“I want to be a mom. This is something that I want more than any other goal in my life,” she told the magazine. “And that also ignited so much more excitement for me. I want to be alive for this."

Cyrus also recalled what worked out for her, sharing how making music and taking breaks in between projects played a part in her healing.

“It was quite a cathartic experience creating the record,” she said of I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me, which she'll tour this fall. “Some of the songs do feel a bit sacred and a bit spiritual in a way, where you may not be exactly talking about religion, but it feels like you're connecting to something larger than yourself.”

She also shared a piece of advice for her fans. “I very much encourage people to talk about things if they're open and if they're ready to try to seek that help for themselves."