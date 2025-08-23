Sydney Sweeney gets support from Matt Rife amid controversial ads backlash

Matt Rife defends Sydney Sweeney amid ad backlash

Sydney Sweeney has been facing heavy criticism online since her controversial ad campaign with a soap brand and recently with a jeans brand, now comedian Matt Rife is standing up for her.

The 27-year-old actress has been under scrutiny for defending her bathwater soap and also faced online backlash over her American Eagle jeans ad. Along with that her new film Americana hit very low number during the opening week.

Amid the negativity, Matt clapped back at the backlash saying the online space is full of "garbage losers."

The comedian took to his X account on August 23, resharing a post about the controversial ads, and wrote, "I keep seeing people mad at Sydney Sweeney for noooothing"

He went on to defend Sweeney, noting, "She’s learning that the internet is full of absolute garbage losers who will twist anything you say into a cunty misinterpretation people are awful."

Matt recently became the face of E.l.f. Cosmetics in its recent ad campaign, which sparked online backlash over his alleged past jokes about domestic violence.

However, the cosmetic brand responded to the critism releasing a public statement that read, “You know us, we’re always listening and we’ve heard you. This campaign aimed to humorously spotlight beauty injustice. We understand we missed the mark with people we care about in our e.l.f. community. while e.l.f.ino & schmarnes closes today, we’ll continue to make the case against overpriced beauty.”