Kylie Jenner shares cute glimpses of Stormi, Aire in bubble bath

Kylie Jenner posts adorable snaps of Stormi and Aire in bubble bath

Kylie Jenner is spending some quality time with kids Stormi and Aire.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 22, to share adorable snaps of her seven-year-old daughter and three-year-old son while enjoying fun time with in bubble bath.

In the candid post the Stormi and Aire cane be seen fully submerged in bath tub full of soap bubbles.

For the snap the sibling duo, whom Kylie shares with ex boyfriend Travis Scott, beams cute smile.

Kylie could not hold her emotion over the heartmetling moment and captioned the post with teary eyes emojis and a heart emoji, expressing her admiration for her kids.

Under the post Khloe Kardashian also expressed her love for kids with a heart emoji.

Back in 2024 in an interview with British Vogue, Kylie recalled her first experince of mother noting, "I was 19 when I got pregnant, 20 when I had her, it was wild. Looking back at it, I give myself more empathy and grace."

“No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day. I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally," she added.