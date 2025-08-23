Meghan Trainor reacts to 'unrecognisable' remarks after Nicki Minaj trend

Meghan Trainor responds to fans concerns after trying Nicki Minaj challenge

Meghan Trainor just clapped back at fans for dragging her over her appearance after taking on a viral TikTok challenge.

The singer, 31, participated in the Nicki Minaj Challenge on Thursday, trying to balance herself on various objects with one foot.

While the challenge typically involves wearing stilettos, Trainor opted for sneakers as she balanced herself on her toes in a weight room.

The Made You Look singer's participation sparked a flood of comments from users commenting on her weight loss.

“I didn’t even recognize her..?” one user wrote while others echoed the sentiments.

In response, the singer hit back on Friday with a cheeky video of herself lip-syncing to an audio of Megan Thee Stallion saying, “I don’t care if these bitches don’t like me. ‘Cuz like I’m pretty as f***. Just the other day, I heard a hoe say, matter of fact what could a hoe say with a face like this and bitch this paid.”

“Glam team really did that ????@Danyul Brown @eros @hairbyiggy #megantheestallion,” she captioned the video.

Some users linked her recent weight changes to the GLP-1 injectable tirzepatide, sold under the brand name Mounjaro. The drug is primarily used to treat Type 2 diabetes but can also aid weight loss by curbing appetite and improving the body’s processing of sugar and fat.

Trainor had addressed her weight loss journey earlier this year, revealing in March that she decided to take Mounjaro after receiving criticism and concern about her appearance.