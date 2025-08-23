Prince Harry rejects King Charles another olive branch offer

Prince Harry reportedly rejected King Charles apparent olive branch to stay at Buckingham Palace during his last visit to UK.

This has been claimed by royal expert Robert Hardman, citing the insiders.

Writing for the Daily Mail the royal expert claimed, “After hearing he (Harry) was coming to London, the King had still offered him accommodation at Buckingham Palace during his stay.

“‘Once again, he said no - presumably because the Palace is still so unsafe - and ended up staying in a hotel,' said a member of staff, struggling to hide the sarcasm in light of what the Duke did next.”

Prince Harry last visited Britain in May for a court hearing.

This is not the first time Harry turned down the offer to stay at Palace during UK trips over the last five years.

According to the BBC, the duke said he "would love a reconciliation" with the Royal Family, in an emotional interview in which he said he was "devastated" at losing a legal challenge over his security in the UK.

Archie and Lilibet doting father went on saying the King "won't speak to me because of this security stuff", but that he did not want to fight any more and did "not know how much longer my father has".

The fresh claims came amid reports Prince Harry and King Charles aides recently held a crucial meeting in London.