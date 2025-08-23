 
Kate Middleton's brother reveals secret to end arguments with his wife

Kate Middleton's brother said “Ever since we met, Alizée and I have been running side by side”

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
August 23, 2025

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has revealed a secret to end arguments with his wife Alizee.

James Middleton took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into family life with, Alizée Thevenet, during a scenic Alpine running trip.

He posted the video saying, “Ever since we met, Alizée and I have been running side by side.”

James Middleton also revealed, “In fact, if we ever argue, running is our way of clearing the air (partly because neither of us can talk while we do it)” followed by a laughing emoticon.

“More recently, it’s been about running after Inigo but recently I planned this Alpine run and it might just be the most beautiful yet,” he further said.

James and Thevenet got married in 2021 and welcomed their son, Inigo, in October 2023.

James Middleton social media post comes as Kate continues her summer holiday with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton and James share close bond, with Mr Middleton speaking in the past about the support he has received from his sisters, the Princess of Wales and Pippa Middleton.

