'Harry Potter' star calls herself 'foolish'

A star in 'Harry Potter' says she should have taken care of this at the start

August 23, 2025

Harry Potter gets honest about major regret
'Harry Potter' gets honest about major regret

Miram Margoyles, best known for playing Madame Sprout in the Harry Potter franchise, admitted that she was "foolish" as she reflects on her health at the age of 84.

The veteran actress regretted that she did not take care of her body at the beginning, leaving her with pain at an old age.

‘I’ve let my body down. I haven’t taken care of it. I have to walk with a walker now,” she shared.

The star added, “I wish I’d done exercise. It’s the most ghastly waste of time, except that it keeps you going. So, I’m foolish.”

Despite this, Miriam ruled out taking Ozempic, a famed weight-loss drug within celebrity circles.

“Absolutely not. That’s for diabetics. You shouldn’t take medicine meant for people who are really sick,’ she told Weekend Magazine.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Blackadder star at her end, if she is deteriorating in "pain and embarrassment," she would opt for assisted dying.

"I don’t want to go through a slowly diminishing period of pain and embarrassment," the actress said.

"If a stroke meant I couldn’t speak, or I was doubly incontinent, or I lost my mind completely, I would ask to be put down. That’s because I want to be who I am. I don’t want to be less than I can be," she concluded.

