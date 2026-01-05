England’s No.1 moves into Cheshire’s secret royal playground loved by Queen

Jordan Pickford has upgraded modern luxury for aristocratic grandeur, investing millions in a historic Cheshire manor with a past fit for royalty.

The England No.1 and his wife Megan have quietly become the new custodians of an eight-bedroom country pile valued at around £5.7 million, a home once grand enough to host Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and the then-Prince Charles.

The historic estate reportedly changed hands last spring, marking a major lifestyle upgrade for the Everton star.

Built in the mid-19th century, the imposing residence comes straight out of a period drama.

The formal gardens stretching across acres, a statement staircase fit for a palace entrance, and a grand hall designed for hosting rather than hanging football shirts.

There’s even an indoor swimming pool with an ample garage space for a luxury car collection.

Royal links run deep. Previous owner Sebastian de Ferranti, a prominent electronics executive, was a close confidant of Prince Philip, which explains why senior royals were frequent guests over the years.

The property has long been considered one of Cheshire’s quiet blue-blood addresses.

He’s leaving behind the ultra-modern Cheshire home he bought early in his Everton career complete with cinema room and jacuzzi in favour of creaking staircases, classical symmetry and old-world charm. It’s less Premier League penthouse, more Downton adjacent.

The move comes as Pickford continues to cement his place as one of England’s most reliable sporting figures.

On a reported six-figure weekly salary and with more than 80 England caps to his name, the goalkeeper has become a mainstay both at club and international level since his £30 million switch from Sunderland in 2017.

Pickford and Megan, who’ve known each other since their school days, married just before the pandemic and now appear firmly settled into family life.