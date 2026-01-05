 
England's No.1 moves into Cheshire's secret royal playground loved by Queen

How Jordan Pickford’s new home hosted Princes and Princesses

Geo News Digital Desk
January 05, 2026

Jordan Pickford has upgraded modern luxury for aristocratic grandeur, investing millions in a historic Cheshire manor with a past fit for royalty.

The England No.1 and his wife Megan have quietly become the new custodians of an eight-bedroom country pile valued at around £5.7 million, a home once grand enough to host Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and the then-Prince Charles. 

The historic estate reportedly changed hands last spring, marking a major lifestyle upgrade for the Everton star.

Built in the mid-19th century, the imposing residence comes straight out of a period drama. 

The formal gardens stretching across acres, a statement staircase fit for a palace entrance, and a grand hall designed for hosting rather than hanging football shirts. 

There’s even an indoor swimming pool with an ample garage space for a luxury car collection.

Royal links run deep. Previous owner Sebastian de Ferranti, a prominent electronics executive, was a close confidant of Prince Philip, which explains why senior royals were frequent guests over the years. 

The property has long been considered one of Cheshire’s quiet blue-blood addresses.

He’s leaving behind the ultra-modern Cheshire home he bought early in his Everton career complete with cinema room and jacuzzi in favour of creaking staircases, classical symmetry and old-world charm. It’s less Premier League penthouse, more Downton adjacent.

The move comes as Pickford continues to cement his place as one of England’s most reliable sporting figures. 

On a reported six-figure weekly salary and with more than 80 England caps to his name, the goalkeeper has become a mainstay both at club and international level since his £30 million switch from Sunderland in 2017.

Pickford and Megan, who’ve known each other since their school days, married just before the pandemic and now appear firmly settled into family life.

