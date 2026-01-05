'Loki' actor reflects on father's doubts about his acting career

Tom Hiddleston to reprise the role of Loki in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Tom Hiddleston has shared a rare insight about his father’s opinion about him becoming an actor.

According to the Marvel actor, his dad was a bit worried initially.

“He didn’t know anyone who was in show business and he worried that I would be kind of a drift in the wind and just have nothing to do basically.”

But it is all in the past now as Tom calls his father the “greatest cheerleader” in his career now.

While sharing about how his father’s perspective changed, Hiddleston opened that he did a film called The Gathering Storm in a very young age which was about Winston Churchill and his wife Clementine.

He revealed that Albert Finney played Winston while Vanessa Redrave played Clementine whereas, Tom featured as their son Randolp.

The Avengers actor revealed that his father went speechless after watching the film.

He added, “And my dad who was born in 1939 and is a war baby called me and he couldn’t speak.”

“He was in floods of tears and he said, ‘I’m so proud of you’, and from that day to this, he’s just been the most supportive and he has been a great cheerleader.”

Hiddleston is all set to return as Loki in the Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Russo brothers.