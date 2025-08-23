Pete Davidson faces financial nightmare as fatherhood looms

Pete Davidson stuck in costly trap as his family expands

Pete Davidson, soon to become a father, is reportedly “worried” about money as he struggles to sell his million-dollar home.

A source told The U.S. Sun that the 31-year-old American comedian and actor is not as financially sound as he used to be and has been trying hard to sell his $1.2 million Staten Island condo since 2022 but has not yet found a buyer.

For the unversed, Davidson is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, with whom he has been in a relationship since early 2025.

The insider shared, "He's blown through a ton of money, and it isn't coming in like it used to,” adding that many of his properties gulped his earnings over the years.

"He has a ton of homes at this point, and he never was able to sell the luxury Staten Island condo he first put on the market back in 2022,” they noted.

It was also reported that the couple, which is about to welcome its first child together, is “constantly fighting” because of parenting pressure.

Notably, the Saturday Night Live alum purchased an opulent two-bedroom and three-bathroom property in 2020 but ended up listing it for sale, for which he has not got any offers.

It is pertinent to mention that Pete Davidson scaled back the price in 2023 but still could not sell it and took it off the market. He relisted it earlier this year with a new demand of $1.07 million.