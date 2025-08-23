Gavin Rossdale dishes how streaming changed his music career

Gavin Rossdale explains how streaming helped career boost

Gavin Rossdale may have launched his career long before Spotify and Apple Music took over, but he admitted that streaming has given his music an unexpected boost.

In his 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature with Us Weekly, the Bush frontman opened up about everything from personal quirks to the evolution of the industry, and why streaming changed the way critics hear his work.

“The funny thing about my reviews is that they got so much better once streaming began,” Rossdale shared.

For those unversed, the English rocker first formed Bush in the early ’90s, breaking out with their hit 1994 debut Sixteen Stone.

Now, more than three decades and 11 albums later, the band is still thriving, with their latest release, I Beat Loneliness, currently available to stream.

During the same chat, he acknowledged being afraid of anything that flies as he opened about his rare phobia.

“Alfred Hitchcock f***** me up. Birds, I have a problem with,” he said.

“I must’ve seen The Birds when I was very young and those flapping things," he admitted.

The 59-year-old remarked in conclusion, "Honestly, I could take on a rabid dog. I got horses. I’m okay with animals, [except] a flapping little bird in a room.”