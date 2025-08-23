 
Geo News

Gavin Rossdale dishes how streaming changed his music career

Gavin Rossdale has been contributing to the music industry for more than three decades

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 23, 2025

Gavin Rossdale explains how streaming helped career boost 

Gavin Rossdale may have launched his career long before Spotify and Apple Music took over, but he admitted that streaming has given his music an unexpected boost.

In his 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature with Us Weekly, the Bush frontman opened up about everything from personal quirks to the evolution of the industry, and why streaming changed the way critics hear his work.

“The funny thing about my reviews is that they got so much better once streaming began,” Rossdale shared.

For those unversed, the English rocker first formed Bush in the early ’90s, breaking out with their hit 1994 debut Sixteen Stone

Now, more than three decades and 11 albums later, the band is still thriving, with their latest release, I Beat Loneliness, currently available to stream.

During the same chat, he acknowledged being afraid of anything that flies as he opened about his rare phobia. 

“Alfred Hitchcock f***** me up. Birds, I have a problem with,” he said. 

“I must’ve seen The Birds when I was very young and those flapping things," he admitted. 

 The 59-year-old remarked in conclusion, "Honestly, I could take on a rabid dog. I got horses. I’m okay with animals, [except] a flapping little bird in a room.”

Khloé Kardashian reportedly steals spotlight at Olivia Pierson's birthday
Khloé Kardashian reportedly steals spotlight at Olivia Pierson's birthday
Gwen Stefani's ex Gavin Rossdale reveals rare phobia
Gwen Stefani's ex Gavin Rossdale reveals rare phobia
Josh Brolin reveals David Fincher's verdict on his F bomb in 'Weapons' video
Josh Brolin reveals David Fincher's verdict on his F bomb in 'Weapons'
Matt Rife defends Sydney Sweeney amid backlash over jeans ad campaign
Matt Rife defends Sydney Sweeney amid backlash over jeans ad campaign
Ellen DeGeneres shares rare glimpse into new England life with wife Portia
Ellen DeGeneres shares rare glimpse into new England life with wife Portia
Jennifer Lopez living life on her own terms post Ben Affleck divorce: Report
Jennifer Lopez living life on her own terms post Ben Affleck divorce: Report
'Emily in Paris' assistant director passes away during filming in Venice: Source
'Emily in Paris' assistant director passes away during filming in Venice: Source
Jessica Williams teases another emotional Harrison Ford scene in 'Shrinking' season 3 video
Jessica Williams teases another emotional Harrison Ford scene in 'Shrinking' season 3