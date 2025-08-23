Dua Lipa rings in 30 with emotional tribute to family

Dua Lipa marked her milestone 30th birthday in style on Friday, celebrating with an intimate dinner surrounded by friends and family.

The Houdini hitmaker, who shared the evening with her 88 million Instagram followers, stunned in a sheer burgundy halter maxi dress with a plunging neckline.

Letting her jet-black hair flow down her back, the singer posed for photos and blew out the candles on a towering chocolate cake.

In a heartfelt caption, Lipa reflected on the past decade, calling her 20s “pure magic” and expressing deep gratitude to her parents, Anesa and Dukagjin, for their unwavering support.

She wrote in the caption, “Sometimes I think the people I keep close are my greatest achievement,” she wrote. “Looking around the table this summer at my partner, my closest friends, and my loved ones, I know I’ve done something right.”

Moreover, the star also thanked her fans for joining her journey, from her earliest shows to stadium tours, promising that the best is yet to come: “Here’s to the next 30 and beyond… it just keeps getting better.”

Additionally, the milestone came just days before Lipa kicks off the North American leg of her Radical Optimism tour.

The singer has also been enjoying time with fiancé Callum Turner, sharing loved-up holiday snaps earlier this week ahead of their upcoming wedding plans.