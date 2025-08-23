Tom Cruise faces tension with Ben Affleck over Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise turns furious over Ben Affleck's behavior

Tom Cruise is said to believe Ben Affleck “is crossing the line” after reportedly reaching out to actress Ana de Armas.

A source told Globe that the romance between the 63-year-old American actor and the 37-year-old Cuban-American actress is increasing with each passing day but there is one major obstacle in their way, which is Armas's ex, Affleck.

For the unversed, Armas and The Accountant star dated for about a year in 2020 but “ended things as friends and vowed to stay in touch, so he’s reaching out regularly,” per the insider.

They also noted that Affleck, the 53-year-old American actor and filmmaker, has a friendly relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, but Cruise “thinks he’s crossing the line with Ana.”

He “doesn’t trust Ben and he doesn’t like the idea of him creeping around,” despite having believed in Armas, the source shared.

“As far as Tom is concerned, Ben ought to respect boundaries and not poke his nose where it doesn’t belong,” the insider said.

Notably, the Mission Impossible star is “fiercely protective” of the From the World of John Wick: Ballerina actress, whom he was first linked to in February of this year.