James Gunn defends his brother Sean's cameo in 'Peacemaker'

James Gunn breaks silence on brother Sean's 'Peacemaker' cameo

James Gunn recently called his brother Sean Gunn’s cameo in the Peacemaker season 2 premiere “perfect.”

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine at the season 2 premiere of the DCU series at New York City's AMC Lincoln Theatre on August 13, the 59-year-old American filmmaker revealed why he decided to cast his brother Sean and other more familiar faces from the recently released super hit Superman film in Peacemaker.

Gunn said, "For this show, it was really about what we needed for the story of Peacemaker.”

Notably, in the teaser trailer, John Cena’s Peacemaker goes through an audition to join the Justice Gang in an interview, which is taken by three superheroes, namely Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, Sean’s Maxwell Lord, and Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern, leading to riotous results.

The Avengers: Endgame creator jokingly added, "We have the two Justice Gang members and not Mr. Terrific [Edi Gathegi] because Mr. Terrific is too together and kind of too nice for those three people. Those 3 people are much meaner, so we needed three people that would pick on Peacemaker in that scene, and that was perfect."

Gunn, who has been leading the DC Universe with Peter Safran since 2022, went on to share why he did not end Peacemaker’s story, quipping, "I think the first season of Peacemaker is really about this character coming to terms that he has these demons that have been motivating him, have been pushing him for his entire life.”

For the unversed, Peacemaker season 1 came out in 2022 after the character first appeared in the legendary director’s 2021 movie The Suicide Squad a year before he and Safran took over the reins of DCU.

Now more than three years later, Gunn admitted he felt there was more room for the Peacemaker’s tale to chronicle.

"This season is about him actually having to deal with those demons and confront those demons head-on," he remarked.