Noah Cyrus calls her big sister Miley 'a great role model'

Noah Cyrus credits sister Miley for shaping her life

Noah Cyrus recently got candid and opened up about one lesson she has learnt from her big sister Miley Cyrus.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 25-year-old American singer and actress revealed what Miley taught her.

Voicing her thoughts, Noah said of Miley, “I really saw [her early career] from the perspective of a sister and as a kid. By the time she was done with Hannah [Montana], I wasn't even driving a car yet — I didn't even drive when she was doing Bangerz, so that puts it into perspective.”

“But of course, there's situations that you experience, and you're like, ‘Okay, I will keep that in mind for the future and for: If that happens to me, how do I handle it?’ So I've had a great role model for how it all works,” she added.

Notably, the Young & Sad songstress started her musical career by signing a major record label at the age of 15 and dropped her first solo track, Make Me (Cry), in 2017.

Noah admitted she learnt from her Grammy-winning sister how to move in the industry without specifically asking for advice.

"I didn't really look at what she was doing as like, 'Oh, I'm learning from this.' As I got older though, and by the time I was 16 and doing my own thing, I did experience parts in her career that I guess maybe felt like in her perspective were harder points or growing periods or changes that were just good examples of what to do or what not to do or what to let someone do or what means you're getting taken advantage of," she explained.

"I think there were just a lot of lessons that just came with it because our age gap," the Dear August hitmaker noted. (sic)

It is pertinent to mention that Noah Cyrus secured a nomination in the category for Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammys.