Prince Harry urged to reach King Charles ‘behind closed doors'

Prince Harry is urged to claim his position back in the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex is reminded healing rift with the Royals will be able to make his return to the UK with wife Meghan Markle.

Speaking about the estranged Royal, expert Duncan Larcombe tells OK!: “It would have to be done in absolute private, behind closed doors, because there’s simply been too much played out in public, and that has to end if anything is to be repaired.”

He adds: “The royal family needs to be united. They need to be seen as kind of figureheads of British society, and a division is not good whatsoever. King Charles will make his own decisions, and William would not be able to tell the King what to do.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.