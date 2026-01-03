The monarch dragged into Andrew controversy after his one 'delibrate' move

King Charles is being dragged into new controversy after his latest address amid his younger brother Prince Andrew's scandal.

The monarch, 77, has unwillingly ignited fury for not revealing his actions and plans about Andrew during his traditional Christmas Day broadcast, However, he has already cleared the air with his stance against his younger brother.

The broadcast came months after Charles stripped Andrew, 65, of his remaining royal titles and privileges and took steps to distance the monarchy from the former Duke of York.

Britons wer expecting that the monarch would share his words to address the scandal surrounding Andrew. The King's reluctance allegedly deepened public frustration amid the ongoing falout and scrutiny.

Apart from this, Prince William and Harry's father delivered a powerful speech on December 25. His address was watched by millions in the UK and around the world.

The broadcast came months after Charles stripped Andrew, 65, of his remaining royal titles and privileges and took steps to distance the monarchy from the former Duke of York.

Andrew's scandal has escalated after the release of new documents and pictures by the US officials.

The renewed controversy engulfed andrew's beloved people as well as it confirmed the former prince's relationship with convited pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Palace aides said the speech was intended to strike a reflective and unifying tone, but critics argue it avoided the most pressing issue facing the monarchy.

Andrew' scandal, according to some experts and commentators, seems to a never-ending crisis and catastrophe for the royal family.

The omission might be deliberate and risky, but Charles has already taken firm action privately, sidelining Andrew from any public role.