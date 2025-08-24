 
Geo News

Daniel Dae Kim over the moon on major milestone

Daniel Dae Kim, in a recent interview, reflects on his career's big achievement

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 24, 2025

Daniel Dae Kim airs his thoughts on Tony Award nod
Daniel Dae Kim airs his thoughts on Tony Award nod

Daniel Dae Kim, an American actor, is known for many roles, such as Lost, for example.

Given his over two-decade career, he became the first Asian actor to get a nomination at the Tony Award for Best Lead Actor in a Play.

"To be nominated for [best lead actor] is a dream come true and a really good metaphor for where we are culturally. We’ve made a lot of progress, but there’s still a ways to go," he told People.

The 57-year-old also said he wanted, "The next step that we have to take, and not just for me, but for all of us, is for an Asian man to win that category.

Daniel, who is nominated for David Henry Hwang's Yellow Face play, elsewhere in the interview said he wanted to do romantic roles, which he previously did not do.

"I would love to be a romantic lead," the Butterfly star said. "Just boy meets girl — but I am getting a bit old for that, so it may be man meets woman."

Moreover, the actor, who played Fire Lord Ozai in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, previously told Deadline that the show introduced him to a "new generation of fans."

"Living in America and then doing a lot of work in Asia, I’m aware of all the great filmmakers in that region and, of course, in America," he added.

“But being exposed to great talent from this region is something that’s new to me, and I’m really enjoying it,” Daniel concluded.

Daniel Dae Kim reveals ONE role he wants to do to 'break barrier' for Asian actors
Daniel Dae Kim reveals ONE role he wants to do to 'break barrier' for Asian actors
Charlie Puth details his musical ambitions: 'Life is inspiring me'
Charlie Puth details his musical ambitions: 'Life is inspiring me'
Noah Cyrus calls her big sister Miley 'a great role model'
Noah Cyrus calls her big sister Miley 'a great role model'
Sarah Jessica Parker recalls fighting to wear THAT hat in 'And Just Like That'
Sarah Jessica Parker recalls fighting to wear THAT hat in 'And Just Like That'
James Gunn defends his brother Sean's cameo in 'Peacemaker'
James Gunn defends his brother Sean's cameo in 'Peacemaker'
Dua Lipa rings in 30 with emotional tribute to family
Dua Lipa rings in 30 with emotional tribute to family
Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt to appear together in crossover movie?
Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt to appear together in crossover movie?
Tom Cruise faces tension with Ben Affleck over Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise faces tension with Ben Affleck over Ana de Armas