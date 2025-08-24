Kylie Jenner claps back quietly by resharing controversial Miu Miu shoot

Kylie Jenner dragged for reposting fashion shoot that fans slammed as ‘cringe’

Kylie Jenner has once again found herself at the center of social media criticism after reposting her most recent fashion campaign.

The 28-year-old reality star shared images from her controversial Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025 campaign on Instagram this weekend after the Italian fashion house reposted them.

The response to the post wasn't any different from the earlier backlash she received for the photos that first emerged mid-June when the campaign debuted.

“NOPE!!!!!!!” one frustrated social media user commented as Jenner modelled a dark green knit cardigan with a matching skirt and is seen holding a fur stole. It is unclear if the accessory was real or faux. However, the fashion brand typically maintains a no-fur policy.

“Why they make her pose like that?” another asked bluntly while a third critic described the shoot as “cringe” and accused Jenner of looking “dead-eyed.”

One critic even joked that “She [looks] funny as hell.”

Still, Jenner’s loyal fan base came to her defense. “Epic, Kylie. KUDOS TEAM,” one wrote, while others showered her with praise, dubbing her a “Queen” and a “hottie mami.”

The mixed reception echoed the reaction to the campaign’s initial release, when Jenner was slammed for looking “stiff” and “lifeless” in the photos.