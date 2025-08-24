Noah Cyrus honours older sister Miley Cyrus with three words

Noah Cyrus celebrates older sister Miley Cyrus

Noah Cyrus says she looks up to her older sister Miley Cyrus.

The singer, 25, touched upon her mental health and family life in a recent interview as she promoted her new album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me.

During the interview, Noah reflected on her older sister’s journey through fame, calling the 32-year-old Disney alum a “great role model.”

Noah explained that her perspective on Miley’s career was unique because she experienced it as a younger sibling, rather than a fellow celebrity.

“I really saw [her early career] from the perspective of a sister and as a kid,” she told People Magazine this week. “By the time she was done with Hannah Montana, I wasn’t even driving a car yet — I didn’t even drive when she was doing Bangerz, so that puts it into perspective.”

Despite not being ready for the spotlight herself, Noah says that she was still taking notes on how the Grammy winner navigated fame.

“Of course, there are situations you experience where you’re like, ‘Okay, I will keep that in mind for the future and if that happens to me, how do I handle it?’ So I’ve had a great role model for how it all works.”

Looking back, Noah acknowledged that it wasn’t until her mid-teens, when she began carving her own path, that she fully recognised the lessons in Miley’s career.

“I didn’t really look at what she was doing as like, ‘Oh, I’m learning from this.’ As I got older though, and by the time I was 16 and doing my own thing, I did experience parts in her career that I guess maybe felt like in her perspective were harder points or growing periods or changes that were just good examples of what to do or what not to do or what to let someone do or what means you’re getting taken advantage of.”

Noah Cyrus's latest album, titled I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me, released on July 11, 2025, nearly three years after her debut album.