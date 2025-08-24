Norman Reedus son comes under hot water for assault

Norman Reedus son arrested for assault

Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's, Mingus Reedus, has been arrested and charged with assault for a second time.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to Us Weekly that he was taken into custody on Sunday on the charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and assault.

Authorities also confirmed that a a 33-year-old woman was present at the scene who bore neck and leg injuries.

It is pertinent to mention that Mingus was also previously arrested in September 2021, for assaulting an anonymous woman in New York City.

The alleged victim claimed that Norman’s son has punched her in the face however, he later told the New York Daily News the woman and her friends were drunk and "swarmed" him, so he "threw his arm out" to defend himself.

"It was instinct," he explained.

"I was reacting to them swarming me and was afraid for the safety of my group," Mingus further explained at that time.

He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct was sentenced to five counselling sessions due to the altercation.

However, Mingus’ lawyer told PEOPLE magazine that the charges were "baseless" and claimed that his client "was the victim in this incident."

Norman and Christensen were together from 1998 to 2003 and welcomed their son in 1999. Following his split from Christensen, the Walking Dead actor then moved on with Diane Kruger.