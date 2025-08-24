Meghan Markle warned about lacking a fresh stack of ‘fatted calves' for Hollywood

Meghan Markle handed shocking comparison: ‘Looks like she’s tired boiling her own egg’

Meghan Markle’s pace with Netflix, Spotify and all her old employers has just led royal commentator Daniela Elser to get up close and honest about what she thinks of the Duchess’ shelf life.

The whole thing got combed through in a piece for News.com.au.

In it the expert started right off the bat and said, “For all of this year the Duchess of Sussex has been working to Princess Anne levels of industriousness as to establish herself as a businessperson and was the most domestically inclined member of the royal family since the Queen Mother once bravely tried to boil her own egg.”

“Questions remain over Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex’s future.”

For one, “Their shows have met with very up and down success and there are no fatted calves to go around in Hollywood these days,” the expert admitted.

Only With Love, Meghan is set to receive a second installment, compared to projects like Live To Lead, Polo, Harry & Meghan, or even The Bench and the Archetypes podcast. However, “The numbers are not quite as bubbly” for that either,” Ms Elser admitted.

Before concluding though, she did offer her two cents on the entire thing and noted the bright side in all this.

“What ‘With Love’ might have lacked in cold hard numbers, it certainly made up for in publicity noise, attention and general consumption of media oxygen, hardly a bad thing for a company battling for eyeballs and subscription revenue,” she said in the end.