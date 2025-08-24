Serena Williams slammed over weight-loss pills admission

Serena Williams faced backlash for promoting 'dangerous' agenda

Serena Williams is being accused of pushing a "dangerous" agenda with her recent weight-loss pills admission.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old tennis pro appeared in a joint Instagram post with GLP-1 medicine company Ro, confirming her partnership while showing herself injecting the weekly drug.

Williams explained she turned to the treatment after having two children, saying it was what her body “needed.”

However, many fans voiced disappointment in the athlete for resorting to medication for body confidence.

“As an athlete and an influencer, it’s a shame that you’re reiterating the narrative that you need to take medication to be healthy and achieve an acceptable standard of beauty. This video made me really sad and disappointed,” one social media user commented.

Another added, “‘After kids this is the medicine my body needed.’ Needed? Fantastic, now we can undo all the progression we made on letting women know its ok to take time, recover and get back in shape or not to.”

Others called the message “wrong” and “dangerous,” particularly coming from an athlete of Williams’ stature.

“You can put whatever you want in your body, but let’s not call it healthcare! This is so disturbing to me coming from a former elite athlete,” said one critic.

Another commenter claimed the endorsement sends “a terrible message to our youth,” especially to young female athletes who look up to Williams.

Williams has not yet responded publicly to the criticism.