Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing a feud ‘worse than ever'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in line to face a massive feud

There is a massive fear overwhelming the media, and it revolves around the Sussexes and the Windsors.

According to royal editor Duncan Larcombe, there is a huge risk that the rift between the two families, despite being related, could be ‘worse than ever’ this time around.

Especially since Prince William does not seem to have truly forgiven his brother.

Everything has been shared in a report by OK! and according to its findings, “There’s no doubt the feud between them is worse than ever, so much has happened and there has been so much betrayal and fury.”

This ‘betryal’ in question and the ‘fury’ associated with it stems from comments made earlier, whether in the Harry & Meghan docuseries against the Firm, or the Oprah Winfrey interview from back when they first moved across the pond.

In the eyes of Mr Larcombe, the longer they don’t speak, the deeper the feud will get.”

“Their Oprah Winfrey interview was the first big blow, so to speak, because it showed that Harry and Meghan were prepared to speak about the royals, particularly Charles and William, in a way one would never expect from another family member.

But then what followed was something ‘worse’, because “then Harry’s book, Spare, was incredibly damaging and made William furious because of the betrayal of family secrets,” he said before signing off.