Did Bollywood copy Mannat Murad's hit song ‘Laal Suit' for ‘Danger'?

Screengrabs from the songs, "Laal Suit" and Bollywood's "Danger". — YouTube/@HarPalGeo/Instagram@jhanvi_kapoor_official

KARACHI: A new Bollywood track has sparked an unexpected debate online, with many pointing out that Danger, from an upcoming film, looks and sounds a lot like Laal Suit, the popular song from Pakistani drama Mannat Murad.

The chatter is less about who did it better and more about whether Bollywood may have once again leaned too heavily on Pakistan’s creative pool.

Laal Suit featured in Geo Entertainment’s drama romance Mannat Murad, starring Iqra Aziz and Talha Chahour. With its upbeat melody and vibrant, cute vibe, the track quickly became a favourite with audiences who celebrated it as one of the drama’s highlights.

Meanwhile, Danger, unveiled on 21st August as part of Param Sundari, a Bollywood release headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

The newly released song carries a similar beat, but what really caught people’s attention was the mention of a "red outfit" and the striking similarity in its tune to Laal Suit.

The resemblance has pushed social media into overdrive, with users sharing clips side by side and questioning just how “inspired” Bollywood might have been.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Bollywood has faced such accusations. Over the years, several Pakistani hits have popped up in Indian films in tweaked versions, drawing both criticism and laughter online.

A recent example was The Punjaabban Song from the 2022 film JugJugg Jeeyo, which was copied from Abrar ul Haq’s classic Nach Punjaban — a move the singer himself openly criticised.

But what stands out in this debate is how it highlights Pakistan’s creativity in music. From ghazals to modern pop, the country has produced songs that connect with listeners everywhere. Bollywood, on the other hand, recently has not been able to recreate the kind of strong, lasting music, it was once famous for, especially in the years between 2000 and 2020.

Even Indian singer Shilpa Rao has admitted that "Coke Studio Pakistan" stands apart, calling it the country’s “main thing.” But Pakistan’s music is not limited to just one platform.

The entertainment industry has produced countless hit drama OSTs as well that became household tunes, showing how wide and strong the country’s musical talent really is.