Prince William growing obsessed with one thing for George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William’s pure obsession with privacy for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis comes to light

An expert has just touched on the pure 'obsession' Prince William feels towards his childrens’ security.

The expert in question is former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

She spoke to The Mirror about this bid for privacy for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and explained that it stem from Prince William’s own experience.

“After a childhood spent shuffling between the homes of his quarrelling parents, William is determined to give his family the stability he missed,” she began by saying.

“He is almost obsessive about guarding his family’s privacy. And the fact is that they can have a great deal more privacy in a secluded house in Windsor Great Park than they could ever enjoy if they live in the middle of a major tourist attraction like the Palace or Castle,” she also said.

“Also, while his children are young, I can quite understand that he wants to keep them as grounded (literally) as possible, so that they know exactly what a comfy and settled home life feels like: something crucially important to William because he never had it before he married.”

Before concluding she also said, “I’m sure he knows he will have to 'put on his public face' a lot more when he takes over. But, for the time being, he is much more a protective husband and dad than a King in waiting. And that’s quite OK with me.”

For those unversed, the family is currently planning to shift towards Forest Lodge, and are planning to leave Adelaide Cottage where Kate spent the majority of last year battling cancer.