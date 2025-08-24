Prince Harry’s shot at a reconciliation comes under the spotlight once more

An expert has just shed some light onto the ‘actual shot’ Prince Harry has to reconcile with his father and brother, despite the anti-royal propaganda and accusations of years past.

Former butler Grant Harrold has commented all this on, after having served the Royal Family for a number of years.

He worked not only with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, at their country Highgrove House in The Cotswolds, his but also stood as butler for The King and Queen, The Prince and Princess of Wales and The Duke of Sussex. As well as Late Queen Elizabeth II and her Husband The Late Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh.

In this chat with The Mirror he began by gushing over the kind of man King Charles is.

A small encounter also rang across where Mr Harrold recalls, “I would hear 'Oh and how are you today?' and I'd ignored him (King Charles) because I thought he was talking to the guests. Then he'd say my name and ask me again, and then he'd start saying 'How's your mum? How's your papa? How's your brother? How's your home?'”

“If I was having something done, he'd always know and remember what was going on. He'd say 'Did that thing get done in your house?' His kindness and compassion would catch me off guard every single time.”

That is why Mr Harrold feels Prince Harry’s attempts at reconciliation have a good chance at working. Because “Charles is a very compassionate man.”

“Even if William - as the big brother - is angry at what Harry has done and maybe has more reservations about meeting up with Harry, I think the King, at this point in his life, will be thinking 'Let's look at the bigger picture. Life's too short, and family is all you've got.'”

Before concluding he also added, “I think Harry does want to reunite with his father, because at the end of the day, Harry is aware that his father has not been a very well man, because they were very close and that doesn't always change.”