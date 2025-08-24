Ben Affleck 'ready to fight back' after Gwyneth Paltrow's memoir exposed private details

Ben Affleck declares war on ex Gwyneth Paltrow

Ben Affleck is said to be extremely angry after Gwyneth Paltrow’s explosive memoir exposed intimate details of their past.

A source told Radar Online that the 53-year-old American actor and filmmaker is “livid” as Paltrow’s book Gwyneth: The Biography, a new tell-all by Amy Odell, openly talked about his bedroom affairs, which he believes is a serious matter and must have remained confidential.

For the unversed, Affleck and the 52-year-old American actress and businesswoman, who first met at a party hosted by Harvey Weinstein and appeared together in Bounce and Shakespeare in Love, dated each other on and off from 1997 to 2000.

"Ben has zero sense of humor about this. This is not the kind of publicity he wants. He wants to be taken seriously – and this isn't helping,” the insider close to The Accountant star shared.

"This isn’t just tabloid gossip, it’s humiliating. He feels completely exposed,” the source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter.

Notably, Shuter revealed that Affleck’s legal team has issued a warning to the book publisher because “this isn’t going away quietly. Ben is livid, and he’s ready to fight back," the insider warned.