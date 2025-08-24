Noah Cyrus gets honest about her 'dark past'

Noah Cyrus looks back at her 'dark past'

Noah Cyrus, a sister of Miley Cyrus and a daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus, is likewise a singer, too.



However, the musician, who recently dropped a new album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me, got frank about her battle with what could be called her 'demons', as they include depression, anxiety, and a Xanax addiction.

"A lot of my career has been the journey of finding myself again," she reflected on her life.

Confident Noah, now said her "dark" past has been behind her as a 25-year-old said, "Now I know my sense of self, and I know what I want to write about and who I want to connect to."

Finding a shore in choppy waters was not easy, the Again hitmaker admitted. "I'm at a place in my life where I don't think that people really know this part of who I am."

"Because there have been so many different variations of myself, ’cause I was just growing up, and I was changing," the Hannah Montana star shared.

However, she told People, "But I made it out on a really positive side of, I think, a really dark time that I was going through."

Elsewhere in the interview, Noah credited her father, Billy, for giving her advice she later took to heart.

He said, which the July singer recalled, "to be the outlaw, whatever that means to you, whether it's thinking there's no box."

"Not making the music that people expect you to make and making the decisions that people say are right. Just living by your own rules like Waylon [Jennings] and Johnny [Cash]," Noah concluded.