'My Life with the Walter Boys' star Noah LaLonde did THIS before he became an actor

'My Life with the Walter Boys' star Noah LaLonde reveals when he decided to be an actor

My Life with the Walter Boys star Noah LaLonde didn’t always want to become an actor.

Noah, 27, was dedicated to hockey all his life. It wasn’t until “my hockey career was, unbeknownst to me, winding down,” that he turned his focus toward acting.

"As I got into high school, [hockey] got a lot more serious, and all of the extracurricular interests narrowed quite a bit," he told People.

"When I finally did stop playing hockey, it was a no-brainer. It was like, I spent my whole life doing one thing, and before I do something else, I'm going to do the thing that I think has been knocking around in my brain for a long time," he shared.

“I think I always had a natural tendency to want to entertain, to want to make people laugh, to want to have fun,” he reflected.

His earliest memoires include acting in school plays.

"In third, fourth, and fifth grade, I did all those plays, and I remember each year…"

My Life with the Walter Boys follows Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie, a teenager who moves in with her guardian after a tragedy. There, she gets into a love triangle with two of her guardian's sons, Alex (Ashby Gentry) and Cole (Noah LaLonde).