 
Geo News

'My Life with the Walter Boys' star Noah LaLonde did THIS before he became an actor

'My Life with the Walter Boys' star Noah LaLonde has revealed why and when he chose to become an actor

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 24, 2025

My Life with the Walter Boys star Noah LaLonde reveals when he decided to be an actor
'My Life with the Walter Boys' star Noah LaLonde reveals when he decided to be an actor

My Life with the Walter Boys star Noah LaLonde didn’t always want to become an actor.

Noah, 27, was dedicated to hockey all his life. It wasn’t until “my hockey career was, unbeknownst to me, winding down,” that he turned his focus toward acting.

"As I got into high school, [hockey] got a lot more serious, and all of the extracurricular interests narrowed quite a bit," he told People.

"When I finally did stop playing hockey, it was a no-brainer. It was like, I spent my whole life doing one thing, and before I do something else, I'm going to do the thing that I think has been knocking around in my brain for a long time," he shared.

“I think I always had a natural tendency to want to entertain, to want to make people laugh, to want to have fun,” he reflected.

His earliest memoires include acting in school plays.

"In third, fourth, and fifth grade, I did all those plays, and I remember each year…"

My Life with the Walter Boys follows Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie, a teenager who moves in with her guardian after a tragedy. There, she gets into a love triangle with two of her guardian's sons, Alex (Ashby Gentry) and Cole (Noah LaLonde).

Helen Mirren's father went to extreme lengths after relocating to England?
Helen Mirren's father went to extreme lengths after relocating to England?
Tony Hale on love for Forky in 'Toy Story 4'
Tony Hale on love for Forky in 'Toy Story 4'
'Eden' director Ron Howard reflects on 'big risk' in movie
'Eden' director Ron Howard reflects on 'big risk' in movie
'Stubborn' Hulk Hogan pleaded with daughter Brooke on his deathbed for THIS
'Stubborn' Hulk Hogan pleaded with daughter Brooke on his deathbed for THIS
Doja Cat shares her honest experience of working with Jack Antonoff
Doja Cat shares her honest experience of working with Jack Antonoff
Ben Affleck 'ready to fight back' after Gwyneth Paltrow's memoir exposed private details
Ben Affleck 'ready to fight back' after Gwyneth Paltrow's memoir exposed private details
Daniel Dae Kim gets brutally honest about inclusion in Hollywood
Daniel Dae Kim gets brutally honest about inclusion in Hollywood
Ozzy Osbourne forever as son honours late father
Ozzy Osbourne forever as son honours late father