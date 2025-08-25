Sophie Turner feels 'lucky' for role she played in new movie

Sophie Turner gets honest about her upcoming film 'Lucky'

Sophie Turner is set to play Lauren Lane in her latest movie, Trust, which she said she is "lucky" to play because of her relatability to the character.



As its logline read, "A Hollywood actress hides in a remote cabin after a scandal, only to find herself betrayed and fighting for survival against someone she once trusted."

In light of this, the Game of Thrones alum said, "I feel lucky to have worked on something that comments on so much that I have been personally affected by."

Not only can she relate to the character, Sophie said her motherhood also gave her emotional depth, which she used in her acting, in particular, in Trust.

"Being a mother has affected me more than I can ever say. I can now bring so much of that into my work and into this film too," she told Flaunt magazine.

Elsewhere in the interview, the X-Men star made it clear she will not be leaving the UK, where she was born, ever, after she moved back after her split with her husband Joe Jonas.

"I just feel so at home here; I never want to move again," she said, explaining that being around family and friends is what she missed at her time living in the US, which she did not realize at the time until she relocated to her home country.

"Living in the States, I didn’t appreciate how much you need friends and family and how integral they are to your wellness until you’re away from them. I came back with an abundance of appreciation for them," Sophie concluded.

Trust is playing in cinemas now.