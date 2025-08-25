Meghan Markle's culinary magic gets nod of approval from UK chef

Meghan Markle is praised for her culinary skills by an expert.

Renowned chef of a Michelin star restaurant in London, Clare Smyth, has praised the Duchess of Sussex cooking skills.

Speaking particularly of her fish filleting skills, Clare said: "She's pretty good at filleting a fish."

The chef added: "Meghan is actually really good at cooking and she's creative, with a good palate."

The comment comes a day after Meghan was branded too keen for Hollywood.

Biographer Sean Smith in his book titled “Meghan Misunderstood,” spoke about the time she went to an audition.

The expert revealed Meghan’s response after the director asked her to repeat at line: "I can. However, I've read the script and I really respond to this other role and I'd like to audition for that."

As reported in the Daily Mail, Smith wrote: "This was not how auditions worked. 'This panic spread across the room because who does that?' Who takes that sort of risk?' She didn't get the part she wanted, but she did secure Hot Girl #1".