Kylie Jenner pens heartfelt note for late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero

Kylie Jenner shares heartfelt note for late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero

Kylie Jenner paid a touching honor to her late pal and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagaram account on Sunday, August 24, to mark the 35th birthday of her longtime friend who untimely passed away at the age of 34.

In the emotional post, Kylie penned down a heartfelt note to honor Jesus' legacy.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t think about you @jesushair,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote on her Stories.

She also posted a snap of a cake decorated with five lit candles.

“Happy heavenly birthday: you’re forever loved and missed," she added.

At the time of Jesus' passing on February 25, Kylie paid an emotional tribute to the hairstylist who also worked for Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa.

“Jesus was more than my friend—he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support,” she wrote on her social media alongside several photos and videos of her and Jesus over the years.

“I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter."

She went on to direct dialogue with the deceased soul, writing, "Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love, and I loved you so much."

Moreover, Kylie also supported Jesus's family to help them cover his funeral finances.