Maren Morris reveals disturbing fan encounter at recent meet up

Maren Morris opens up about shocking moment at recent fan meetup

Marren Morris is setting up her boundaries straight after a disturbing fan encounter during a recent meet up.

Ahead of the August 23 concert of her Dreamsicle Tour in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the country songstress claimed that a fan touched her inappropriately during an exclusive meet-and-greet.

The My Church singer took to her Instagram account to reveal the shocking moment.

“Tonight’s show was so fun but someone grabbed my ass during meet and greet before the show,” she wrote to her Stories on August 23.

“I’m going to continue them because one person shouldn’t ruin it for everyone," Morris continued.

“Please know I’m there to connect, share, hug, all the things,” she noted.

“But please don’t override someone’s personal space," Morris proclaimed.

"Love you," she concluded her post.

This came after Morris revealed that her recent album's inspiration is her painful divorce from Ryan Hurd with whom she welcomed son Hayes, 5.

“I’m not documenting what happened during the relationship,” she revealed to The Cut back in May.

"I’m documenting the grief, anger, and sadness that follows, and the vulnerability of putting yourself back out there again…of reconnecting with your female friends and yourself," she added.