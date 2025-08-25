Julianne Moore opens up about major regret at her wedding

Julianne Moore reveals huge mistake on her wedding day

Juianne Moore is celebrating her 22 years of togetherness with husband Bart Freundlich.

The May December star took to her Instagram account on Saturday to mark her two decades of marriage along with an unseen photo from her big day.

In the celebratory post, the 64-year-old actress expressed regret over her wedding dress.

Moore's nuptials took place in 2003 and instead of wearing the traditional white gown on her big day she donned a lavender frock.

Happy anniversary baby," she began her caption.

"22 years later and I still don’t know why the theme was purple [purple heart emoji]," Moore recalled her decision.

Moore uploaded a snap of a cutout of a newspaper featuring her and her husband along with their two kids, heading for their wedding ceremony.

Moore was carrying her now 23-year-old daughter Liv while Freundlich was scooting over now 27-year-old son Caleb.

This came after Moore made an appearance in noise magazine, describing her as "a nexus of art and fashion with a human touch."

The latest issue of the publication, she said, "I always assumed that because I’m an actor, my connection to the world was primarily through words, through language. But then I started to notice that everything I remembered, I recalled in frames, almost like stills from a film."