 
Geo News

Julianne Moore opens up about major regret at her wedding

The actress regrets not following a very common wedding tradition

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 25, 2025

Julianne Moore reveals huge mistake on her wedding day
Julianne Moore reveals huge mistake on her wedding day

Juianne Moore is celebrating her 22 years of togetherness with husband Bart Freundlich.

The May December star took to her Instagram account on Saturday to mark her two decades of marriage along with an unseen photo from her big day.

In the celebratory post, the 64-year-old actress expressed regret over her wedding dress.

Moore's nuptials took place in 2003 and instead of wearing the traditional white gown on her big day she donned a lavender frock.

Happy anniversary baby," she began her caption.

"22 years later and I still don’t know why the theme was purple [purple heart emoji]," Moore recalled her decision.

Moore uploaded a snap of a cutout of a newspaper featuring her and her husband along with their two kids, heading for their wedding ceremony.

Moore was carrying her now 23-year-old daughter Liv while Freundlich was scooting over now 27-year-old son Caleb.

This came after Moore made an appearance in noise magazine, describing her as "a nexus of art and fashion with a human touch."

The latest issue of the publication, she said, "I always assumed that because I’m an actor, my connection to the world was primarily through words, through language. But then I started to notice that everything I remembered, I recalled in frames, almost like stills from a film." 

Charlie Puth remembers 'exciting' school memory
Charlie Puth remembers 'exciting' school memory
'Harry Potter' star sounds off on his old military movie
'Harry Potter' star sounds off on his old military movie
Austin Butler drops shocking reason for not playing James Bond video
Austin Butler drops shocking reason for not playing James Bond
Seth Rogen reveals weird demand by fans instead of selfies and autographs
Seth Rogen reveals weird demand by fans instead of selfies and autographs
Henry Winkler calls pal Ron Howard 'limitless' after his Emmy nod
Henry Winkler calls pal Ron Howard 'limitless' after his Emmy nod
Sarah Jessica Parker and Carrie Bradshaw have THIS in common
Sarah Jessica Parker and Carrie Bradshaw have THIS in common
Noah Cyrus gets honest about her 'dark past'
Noah Cyrus gets honest about her 'dark past'
Adam DeVine reveals the sacrifice he made for 'Pitch Perfect' audition
Adam DeVine reveals the sacrifice he made for 'Pitch Perfect' audition