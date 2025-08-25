Chris Martin fires hilarious jab at Astronomer CEO again

Chris Martin makes playful nod to Astronomer CEO scandal

Coldplay is at it again with its kiss cam antics about a month after a married man was caught cheating with his colleague.

The band helped a fan with a proposal during their concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday.

However, before honouring the request, the band's frontman, Chris Martin, teased the man who had held up a sign that read, "I want to propose," with an arrow pointing to a woman standing in front of him.

"Okay, now listen. My brother, I need you to nod as I do some basic security checks, okay?" Martin said on the mic.

"Is this person your partner? Yes? No one else’s partner?" Martin joked.

After the man gave an affirmative nod, Martin went on, "Are you cousins or siblings, or anything weird like that?"

The series of questions continued, "Are you AI? Are you real people? Okay, then I think we can continue."

The vocalist then began to sing, "My beautiful brother, here is some advice for free. As we all look on and see you go down, I advise you to get down on one knee."

The audience cheered as the man followed the instructions and proceeded to propose to his partner. The woman smiled and covered her face as the man proposed, and moments later, the two shared a kiss.

"Congratulations, my brother and my sister," Martin sang from the stage. "What a beautiful girl. What a wonderful guy. On a day like this, I encourage you to kiss. I hope you’re happy until the day that you die."

The proposal comes about a month after former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot's viral kiss cam scandal at one of Coldplay's shows in July.

A viral TikTok video showed the pair rushing to hide when they were spotted on camera, at which Martin joked if they were having an affair. "Oh, look at these two! All right, c'mon, you're okay," he said, before adding, “Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.”

Both Byron and Cabot later resigned from the software company.

Martin has made a playful jibe at the scandal previously as well as at the next concert after the incident.

"We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd," Martin said, as the audience cheered, per a clip shared on X. "How we're gonna do that is we're gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen."

The musician then gave fans a cheeky warning, saying, "So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now."